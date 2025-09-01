U.S. Halts Visa Approvals for Palestinian Passport Holders
The U.S. has stopped visa approvals for Palestinian passport holders, impacting travel for medical treatment, education, and business. This move follows previous restrictions and has been criticized by pro-Palestine groups. The State Department is currently reviewing the policy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 04:10 IST
The United States has ceased visa approvals for nearly all Palestinian passport holders, as reported by The New York Times.
The move extends beyond previous limitations set by the Trump administration, affecting travel for medical, educational, and business purposes, according to sources cited by the newspaper.
The State Department announced a pause on visitor visas for Gaza residents two weeks prior, pending a comprehensive review — a decision condemned by pro-Palestinian organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- visa
- Palestinian
- travel
- Gaza
- Trump
- State Department
- restrictions
- medical
- education
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court Blocks Trump-Era Deportation of Guatemalan Children Amid Legal Challenge
Rebuilding Hope: The Controversial Post-War Plan for Gaza's Transformation
Flotilla's Defiant Voyage: Breaking Gaza Blockade
Political Tensions Rise Over Trump's Crime Crackdown in Chicago
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Forces Target Key Hamas Figure Amid Intensified Military Campaign in Gaza