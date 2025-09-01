Left Menu

U.S. Halts Visa Approvals for Palestinian Passport Holders

The U.S. has stopped visa approvals for Palestinian passport holders, impacting travel for medical treatment, education, and business. This move follows previous restrictions and has been criticized by pro-Palestine groups. The State Department is currently reviewing the policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 04:10 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 04:10 IST
U.S. Halts Visa Approvals for Palestinian Passport Holders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has ceased visa approvals for nearly all Palestinian passport holders, as reported by The New York Times.

The move extends beyond previous limitations set by the Trump administration, affecting travel for medical, educational, and business purposes, according to sources cited by the newspaper.

The State Department announced a pause on visitor visas for Gaza residents two weeks prior, pending a comprehensive review — a decision condemned by pro-Palestinian organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

