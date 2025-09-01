Shock at Local Dhaba as Dead Rat Found in Paneer Dish

A shocking incident occurred at Anmol Dhaba in Bilsi when two diners discovered a dead rat in their paneer dish, sparking widespread concern and disgust.

The unsettling event, captured on video and shared online, shows a man finding a rodent beneath a bay leaf in his meal. This video has quickly gone viral.

Bilsi's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prem Pal Singh stated that although he has seen the footage, no formal complaints have been received. Authorities are now scrutinizing the eatery and others to ensure adherence to food safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)