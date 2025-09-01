Left Menu

Shock at Local Dhaba as Dead Rat Found in Paneer Dish

Two individuals found a dead rat in their dish at Anmol Dhaba, Bilsi. A video capturing the removal of the rodent has surfaced online, causing public outrage. While no written complaint has been filed, authorities are investigating the incident further to ensure food safety in local eateries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 01-09-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 16:23 IST
Shock at Local Dhaba as Dead Rat Found in Paneer Dish
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident occurred at Anmol Dhaba in Bilsi when two diners discovered a dead rat in their paneer dish, sparking widespread concern and disgust.

The unsettling event, captured on video and shared online, shows a man finding a rodent beneath a bay leaf in his meal. This video has quickly gone viral.

Bilsi's Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prem Pal Singh stated that although he has seen the footage, no formal complaints have been received. Authorities are now scrutinizing the eatery and others to ensure adherence to food safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

 India
2
SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

 Australia
3
From 'Mini Brazil' to Germany: Vicharpur's Football Dream

From 'Mini Brazil' to Germany: Vicharpur's Football Dream

 Global
4
Malwanchal University: Celebrating National Sports Day with Enthusiasm

Malwanchal University: Celebrating National Sports Day with Enthusiasm

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025