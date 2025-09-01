Revolutionizing Cardiology: AliveCor Launches AI-Powered ECG Device in India

AliveCor, a global frontrunner in AI cardiology, announced the debut of its revolutionary new product, the 'Kardia 12L', in India on Monday.

This AI-driven, handheld 12-lead ECG system is the first of its kind, designed to detect critical cardiac ailments such as myocardial infarction and cardiac ischemia. It's exclusively for healthcare professionals, offering greater accessibility and portability.

CEO Priya Abani highlighted its potential to transform cardiac disease detection in diverse healthcare settings, while the Managing Director of AliveCor India, Anuj Seth, emphasized the growing need for such innovations to combat India's increasing heart disease rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)