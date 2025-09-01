Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cardiology: AliveCor Launches AI-Powered ECG Device in India

AliveCor, a leader in AI cardiology, has launched the world's first AI-powered, handheld 12-lead ECG system, 'Kardia 12L', in India. Designed for healthcare professionals, it rapidly detects serious cardiac conditions, empowering clinicians with accessible, portable technology. The device is CDSCO-approved, marking a significant shift in cardiac care technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:55 IST
Revolutionizing Cardiology: AliveCor Launches AI-Powered ECG Device in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AliveCor, a global frontrunner in AI cardiology, announced the debut of its revolutionary new product, the 'Kardia 12L', in India on Monday.

This AI-driven, handheld 12-lead ECG system is the first of its kind, designed to detect critical cardiac ailments such as myocardial infarction and cardiac ischemia. It's exclusively for healthcare professionals, offering greater accessibility and portability.

CEO Priya Abani highlighted its potential to transform cardiac disease detection in diverse healthcare settings, while the Managing Director of AliveCor India, Anuj Seth, emphasized the growing need for such innovations to combat India's increasing heart disease rates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from US: Trump.

India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little fr...

 Global
2
SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

 India
3
Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's School Admission

Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's Schoo...

 India
4
Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025