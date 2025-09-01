Left Menu

Delhi Schools Lead Charge Against Unhealthy Diets with Education Reform

The Delhi government has instructed schools to educate children about processed foods' benefits and risks, aiming to reduce unhealthy diets. This follows the Prime Minister's wellness appeal and includes teaching on food safety. Schools must report actions taken by September 20.

The Delhi government has taken a decisive step in promoting healthier lifestyles among students by mandating all schools to increase awareness about processed foods, their safety, and associated dietary risks. This initiative comes in response to broader national health goals.

The Directorate of Education's circular highlights both the benefits and dangers of processed foods. While such foods can improve taste and reduce waste, overconsumption of items loaded with sugar, salt, and fat remains a health concern. These educational efforts align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to reduce unhealthy food intake, as announced in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

Besides educating students on food processing and safety, the advisory encourages schools to integrate knowledge about pesticides and additives. Aligning with CBSE's nutrition initiatives, the effort aims to equip students with informed decision-making skills and spark interest in food-related careers. By September 20, schools must report the implementation of these initiatives to the Health and School Branch.

