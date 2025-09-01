CDC Crisis: Health Policies Under Fire

Nine previous directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have raised alarms over the recent actions taken by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. They assert these moves jeopardize the health of Americans.

Their concerns were articulated in a New York Times opinion piece, highlighting the recent dismissal of Susan Monarez, among other controversial decisions, aimed at altering U.S. health policy on vaccines, sparking discontent within the agency.

The trio called for awareness of the potential health implications for all Americans, especially vulnerable populations, urging bipartisan attention. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders also demanded Kennedy's resignation over these issues.