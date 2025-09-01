Left Menu

CDC Crisis: Health Policies Under Fire

Nine former CDC directors criticize decisions by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., including the firing of current director and vaccine policy changes, as endangering American public health. Their concerns, shared in a New York Times essay, highlight threats to health security and urge public alarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nine previous directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have raised alarms over the recent actions taken by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. They assert these moves jeopardize the health of Americans.

Their concerns were articulated in a New York Times opinion piece, highlighting the recent dismissal of Susan Monarez, among other controversial decisions, aimed at altering U.S. health policy on vaccines, sparking discontent within the agency.

The trio called for awareness of the potential health implications for all Americans, especially vulnerable populations, urging bipartisan attention. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders also demanded Kennedy's resignation over these issues.

