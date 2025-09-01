Left Menu

Karnataka's New Nutrition Initiative: Tailored Diets for Hospital Patients

Karnataka's government hospitals will introduce specialized nutritional diets for patient recovery, categorizing meals based on medical needs. The program, in collaboration with ISKCON, targets children, pregnant women, and new mothers, with an aim to expand after initial success in Bengaluru's major hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has taken a significant step in patient care by announcing a specialized nutritional diet plan for government hospitals. This innovative initiative, aimed at improving patient recovery, will be implemented for the first time in the state, according to a statement by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

In collaboration with ISKCON, this program intends to address the diverse nutritional needs of hospital inpatients such as children, pregnant women, and new mothers, who were previously given a generic meal plan. Recognizing that a one-size-fits-all approach was inadequate, the department has devised a revised food system categorizing diets according to patient conditions and age.

Meals are now divided into five categories: General, Therapeutic, Pregnancy, Postnatal, and Paediatric diet plans—each tailored to meet specific needs. For example, meals rich in iron and folic acid are provided to pregnant women to support maternal health, while new mothers receive nourishment conducive to milk production. The program's pilot phase will begin at three major Bengaluru hospitals, with daily meals supplied by ISKCON at a cost of 13.7 million rupees over nine months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

