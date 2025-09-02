Tragic Journey: Hospital's Hearse Denial Sparks Outrage in Chhattisgarh

A deeply distressing incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district as a family was left with no option but to carry the deceased kin on a cot after being denied a hearse by a local hospital. The woman, Ichhabai Patel, passed away during treatment at Amlipadar's community health center.

The family cited financial constraints when private vehicle owners demanded exorbitant fees. A viral video showing the moving scene has sparked outrage and prompted local authorities to take corrective measures. According to the Gariaband Collector, hospital staff had informed the family of an incoming hearse.

Regrettably, the hearse, reportedly 26 km away, did not arrive in time, forcing the family to embark on the arduous journey. Officials have instructed the health department to ensure no repeat of such incidents, emphasizing the need for reliable hearse services.