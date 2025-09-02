Rising Tide of Vector-Borne Illnesses in Mumbai

Mumbai is grappling with a surge in cases of malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and hepatitis, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). However, the city noted a decrease in leptospirosis and gastroenteritis cases over the past two months.

The BMC's Monsoon-Diseases report reveals that malaria cases rose to 5,706 between January and August 2025, a notable increase from 4,021 cases in the same period last year. Dengue cases also climbed, reaching 2,319 from 1,979, and chikungunya cases more than doubled to 485 from 210.

In response, the civic body conducted a sweeping public awareness campaign to combat vector-borne diseases, inspecting over a million homes and taking blood samples. Their efforts included engaging 3,284 housing societies, 264 schools, and initiating the 'Zero Mosquito Breeding Campaign' in 545 buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)