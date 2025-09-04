Kennedy Revamps CDC Vaccine Panel with New Appointees

In a significant move, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has nominated seven new members to join the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. This was revealed through an internal CDC document obtained by Reuters.

The Department of Health and Human Services has tasked the CDC with finalizing these new appointments. This follows Kennedy's decision in June to remove all 17 previous members, replacing them with his chosen eight, one of whom has since departed.

Among the hand-picked appointees is Dr. Raymond Pollak, who expressed his willingness to consider the position post-vetting. Others selected for the panel include prominent medical professionals, although their full acceptance remains contingent on further review.