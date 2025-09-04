Controversy Erupts: Health Groups Demand Secretary Kennedy's Resignation

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is under pressure to step down after multiple health groups and associations claimed he disregards crucial medical science, endangering public health. This joint statement, signed by over 20 organizations, accuses Kennedy of reversing medical progress.

Experts, including former CDC directors who served under different administrations, criticize Kennedy's recent policy decisions. His contentious firing of the CDC director and the withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for certain groups have sparked alarm, with many warning of negative implications for Americans' health.

Despite the backlash, Kennedy defends his approach, stating his intent to focus the CDC on infectious diseases and rebuild public trust. However, the heated debate continues as calls for Kennedy's resignation grow louder, highlighted by an open letter signed by over 1,000 current and former Health and Human Services employees.