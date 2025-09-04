Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Health Groups Demand Secretary Kennedy's Resignation

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces calls to resign from health groups for allegedly dismissing essential medical science and endangering public health. His controversial vaccine policy changes have sparked backlash from experts and former CDC directors, intensifying tensions within the Department of Health and Human Services.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is under pressure to step down after multiple health groups and associations claimed he disregards crucial medical science, endangering public health. This joint statement, signed by over 20 organizations, accuses Kennedy of reversing medical progress.

Experts, including former CDC directors who served under different administrations, criticize Kennedy's recent policy decisions. His contentious firing of the CDC director and the withdrawal of COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for certain groups have sparked alarm, with many warning of negative implications for Americans' health.

Despite the backlash, Kennedy defends his approach, stating his intent to focus the CDC on infectious diseases and rebuild public trust. However, the heated debate continues as calls for Kennedy's resignation grow louder, highlighted by an open letter signed by over 1,000 current and former Health and Human Services employees.

