Rotten Meat Scandal: Major Crackdown in Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, authorities are cracking down on the sale of rotten meat and expired eatables. Operations have led to the arrest of individuals and the seizure of over 5,000 kg of spoiled meat. Multiple food outlets face charges for endangering public health through unhygienic practices.

Updated: 05-09-2025 21:06 IST
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district have intensified efforts against the illegal sale of rotten meat and expired food items, leading to the arrest of two individuals. Police have seized over 5,000 kg of spoiled meat amid a valley-wide crackdown following a scandal involving unsafe food products.

Responding to a tip-off, officials conducted a thorough inspection in Kondabal Safapora, unveiling large quantities of frozen, unhygienic meat deemed unfit for human consumption. Similar operations at other food establishments, including Hotel Matamal Food Sale Point, uncovered the use of expired edible items. Arrests and investigations are underway.

The crackdown extends beyond Ganderbal, with significant police activity in Budgam, Shopian, Pulwama, and Kulgam districts. Inspections revealed multiple violations of food safety and hygiene standards, resulting in fines and FIRs against several food outlets and vendors, highlighting the ongoing threat to public health from unhygienic practices.

