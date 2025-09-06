AstraZeneca's Major Investment Boost in India's Healthcare Sector
AstraZeneca has announced an investment of Rs 176 crore in India to enhance its Global Innovation and Technology Centre in Chennai. This move, revealed during the TN Rising London campaign, strengthens AstraZeneca's commitment to advancing technology and healthcare innovation.
06-09-2025
Global bio-pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has pledged Rs 176 crore in India, focusing on bolstering its Global Innovation and Technology Centre in Chennai to drive advancements in healthcare technology and innovation.
The announcement was made during the TN Rising London campaign, organized by the Tamil Nadu government and coinciding with Chief Minister M K Stalin's UK visit.
This marks AstraZeneca's third significant investment move, following its Rs 166 crore investment in June for a Bengaluru hub, and a projected Rs 250 crore investment in July 2024 for further Chennai center expansions.
