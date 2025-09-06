Breaking the Silence on PCOS: A Growing Threat to Women's Health
Globally affecting 6-26% of women, PCOS remains largely undiagnosed due to stigma and lack of awareness. Experts highlight the importance of early intervention and lifestyle changes to manage this widespread hormonal disorder that poses risks beyond reproductive health, including diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.
- Country:
- India
September, designated as PCOS Awareness Month, has seen experts raising alarm over its increasing prevalence and impact on women's health. The lack of awareness continues to delay diagnosis, compounding the issue.
Internationally, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects between 6 and 26 percent of women, while in India, nearly one in five young women is affected. Disturbingly, about 70 percent of cases remain undiagnosed, according to health professionals.
Characterized by symptoms like irregular periods, weight gain, and infertility, PCOS may lead to severe health complications such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases if not addressed early. Experts recommend early screening and lifestyle adaptations to mitigate these risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
