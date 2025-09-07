Veterinarians Perform Life-Saving Surgery on Cow Full of Plastic and Nails

A team of skilled veterinarians at the Zonal Veterinary Hospital in Barnoh successfully conducted a complex surgery to remove 28 kg of plastic and 41 metal nails from the stomach of a pregnant cow.

The cow was brought to the hospital by local resident Vipin Kumar due to its refusal to eat or drink, prompting a thorough examination and subsequent surgery by Dr. Nishant Ranaut and his team.

Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry, Dr. Virendra Patial, praised the medical team for their efforts and urged the public to ensure proper waste disposal to protect both animal welfare and the environment.