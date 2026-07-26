Typhoon Noul Strikes China, Disrupts Hong Kong

Typhoon Noul hit southern China, impacting Guangdong province and Hong Kong with heavy rain and winds. Over 340,000 people were relocated in Guangdong, and flights were canceled in Hong Kong. With the storm weakening inland, an Amber Rainstorm Warning remains, while the Typhoon Signal was lowered to No. 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 07:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 07:53 IST
Typhoon Noul Strikes China, Disrupts Hong Kong
  • Country:
  • China

Early Sunday, Typhoon Noul made landfall in southern China, affecting Guangdong province and neighboring Hong Kong with intense rains and strong winds. The weather disturbance prompted a halt in flight operations at Hong Kong's airport.

Authorities relocated over 340,000 residents in Guangdong as the cyclone, the third in China this month, showed signs of weakening inland. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Observatory maintained a vigilant watch, issuing an Amber Rainstorm Warning and cautioning against flash flooding with rainfall exceeding 30 mm per hour.

As the typhoon neared 80 kilometers from Hong Kong, storm alerts were escalated to Typhoon Signal No. 9, before being downgraded to Signal No. 8, affecting business and transport. Flight operations were anticipated to resume by Sunday evening.

TRENDING

1
US Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports as Beef Prices Soar

US Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports as Beef Prices Soar

United States
2
South Korea's Ambitious AI Leap: A Summit of Tech Titans

South Korea's Ambitious AI Leap: A Summit of Tech Titans

South Korea
3
Starship's Triumph: SpaceX's Leap Toward Routine Space Travel

Starship's Triumph: SpaceX's Leap Toward Routine Space Travel

United States
4
USDA Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports Amid Screwworm Concerns

USDA Lifts Ban on Mexican Cattle Imports Amid Screwworm Concerns

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Investment-to-Employment Gap Developing Countries Cannot Ignore

How Aid Cuts Are Hollowing Out Rural HIV Care in South Africa

Drones, Data and Doubt: The Real Economics of Precision Agriculture

Is NH-44 the Right Location for Sonipat’s New Busport?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026