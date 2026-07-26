Typhoon Noul Strikes China, Disrupts Hong Kong

Early Sunday, Typhoon Noul made landfall in southern China, affecting Guangdong province and neighboring Hong Kong with intense rains and strong winds. The weather disturbance prompted a halt in flight operations at Hong Kong's airport.

Authorities relocated over 340,000 residents in Guangdong as the cyclone, the third in China this month, showed signs of weakening inland. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Observatory maintained a vigilant watch, issuing an Amber Rainstorm Warning and cautioning against flash flooding with rainfall exceeding 30 mm per hour.

As the typhoon neared 80 kilometers from Hong Kong, storm alerts were escalated to Typhoon Signal No. 9, before being downgraded to Signal No. 8, affecting business and transport. Flight operations were anticipated to resume by Sunday evening.