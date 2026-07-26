Typhoon Noul Unleashes Fury on China
Typhoon Noul intensified, bringing strong winds and torrential rain to China on Saturday. Weather authorities have warned against unnecessary travel due to potential transport disruptions.
- Country:
- China
Typhoon Noul intensified on Saturday, unleashing powerful winds and relentless rain across China. The storm prompted weather authorities to issue warnings, advising the public to refrain from unnecessary travel.
The typhoon's impact is expected to disrupt transportation, leading to cancellations and delays across various regions, as the storm gathers strength.
The national weather agency remains vigilant, monitoring the storm's trajectory and offering guidance to ensure public safety during this natural calamity.