Typhoon Noul Unleashes Fury on China

Typhoon Noul intensified on Saturday, unleashing powerful winds and relentless rain across China. The storm prompted weather authorities to issue warnings, advising the public to refrain from unnecessary travel.

The typhoon's impact is expected to disrupt transportation, leading to cancellations and delays across various regions, as the storm gathers strength.

The national weather agency remains vigilant, monitoring the storm's trajectory and offering guidance to ensure public safety during this natural calamity.