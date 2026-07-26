Marvel Studios Unveils Blockbuster Future at Comic-Con

Marvel Studios made a triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con, revealing an exciting lineup of forthcoming films. Leading the announcements was 'Ghost Rider,' starring Ryan Gosling under the direction of Shawn Levy. The highly anticipated 'Black Panther 3' will introduce audiences to a new T'Challa, portrayed by David Jonsson, in a narrative succession to the legacy of Chadwick Boseman's beloved character.

Scheduled for release on December 15, 2028, 'Black Panther 3' promises to be a landmark film. Fans attending the panel were also treated to an exclusive first look at 'Avengers: Doomsday.' This upcoming installment, set to debut on December 18, squares off against Warner Bros' 'Dune,' a matchup set to be known as 'Dunesday' among industry insiders.

Marvel movies, known for their monumental success, have amassed almost $33 billion globally, solidifying their position as the leading film franchise. With 'Avengers: Secret Wars' planned for December 2027, Marvel continues to captivate audiences and command box office supremacy.