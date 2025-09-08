Tripura Launches 100-Day Cancer Screening Initiative Under NHM
The National Health Mission in Tripura has initiated a 100-day screening program to detect ovarian, breast, and oral cancers early. The programme includes special training for health workers, with experts from Jhpiego participating. This initiative aims to enhance the training of health professionals across the state's health centers.
The National Health Mission (NHM) in Tripura has embarked on an ambitious 100-day campaign aimed at early detection of cancer, focusing specifically on ovarian, breast, and oral cancers, according to an official release.
A training of trainers (ToT) session took place at Pragna Bhavan, featuring experts from the Johns Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (Jhpiego), who emphasized the importance of capacity building. The training aims to create a skilled workforce of trainers who will subsequently educate community health workers.
Besides Jhpiego experts, notable attendees included Dr. Shiromoni Debbarma, Medical Superintendent of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Hospital, and Dr. Nirmal Sarkar, Joint Director of Family Welfare and Preventive Medicine, underscoring the collaborative effort in enhancing cancer detection capabilities in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
