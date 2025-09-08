Breathing Life into India's Future: Addressing Lung Health Crisis

Health experts have raised alarms over the rapid deterioration of lung health among younger Indians. With 81,700 new lung cancer cases each year, the issue is reaching crisis levels.

Lung diseases like cancer, COPD, and tuberculosis, once considered ailments of the elderly, are now increasingly affecting younger populations, sparking fears of economic and demographic repercussions.

Dr. Vatsala Agarwal, speaking at RESPICON 2025, emphasized the essential nature of clean air and urged for respiratory health to become a central policy focus in India.

