Breathing Life into India's Future: Addressing Lung Health Crisis
India's lung health crisis is escalating, with increasing cases of lung cancer and respiratory diseases among younger individuals. Experts at RESPICON 2025 highlighted the impact of polluted air and indoor smoke, urging a policy shift. Initiatives like clean-air prescribing and early lung cancer detection are proposed solutions.
Health experts have raised alarms over the rapid deterioration of lung health among younger Indians. With 81,700 new lung cancer cases each year, the issue is reaching crisis levels.
Lung diseases like cancer, COPD, and tuberculosis, once considered ailments of the elderly, are now increasingly affecting younger populations, sparking fears of economic and demographic repercussions.
Dr. Vatsala Agarwal, speaking at RESPICON 2025, emphasized the essential nature of clean air and urged for respiratory health to become a central policy focus in India.
