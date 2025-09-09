Galaxy Medicare's IPO Set to Strengthen Manufacturing Capabilities

On September 9, 2025, Galaxy Medicare Limited announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise ₹ 22.31 Crores. The offering, scheduled from September 10 to 12, targets expanding the company's manufacturing capabilities by purchasing advanced machinery for the Bhubaneswar facility.

Galaxy Medicare, a prominent player in the medical devices and healthcare industry, aims to attract institutional, non-institutional, and individual investors. The IPO consists of 41,32,000 equity shares at a price band of ₹ 51 - ₹ 54 per share, listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The funds will be strategically utilized to boost production efficiency, support working capital, and expand the company's market footprint, both domestically and internationally. With over 27 registered trademarks, Galaxy Medicare continues to supply essential medical products globally, leveraging its strong brand portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)