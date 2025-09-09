Left Menu

Galaxy Medicare's IPO Set to Strengthen Manufacturing Capabilities

Galaxy Medicare Limited is launching its IPO to raise ₹ 22.31 Crores, with proceeds focused on enhancing manufacturing capabilities and meeting growing market demands. The IPO, open from September 10-12, 2025, aims to expand their Bhubaneswar facility and fund working capital. Galaxy serves global markets with its diversified medical products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:22 IST
Galaxy Medicare's IPO Set to Strengthen Manufacturing Capabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On September 9, 2025, Galaxy Medicare Limited announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise ₹ 22.31 Crores. The offering, scheduled from September 10 to 12, targets expanding the company's manufacturing capabilities by purchasing advanced machinery for the Bhubaneswar facility.

Galaxy Medicare, a prominent player in the medical devices and healthcare industry, aims to attract institutional, non-institutional, and individual investors. The IPO consists of 41,32,000 equity shares at a price band of ₹ 51 - ₹ 54 per share, listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The funds will be strategically utilized to boost production efficiency, support working capital, and expand the company's market footprint, both domestically and internationally. With over 27 registered trademarks, Galaxy Medicare continues to supply essential medical products globally, leveraging its strong brand portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
International Criminal Court Pursues Justice: The Case Against Joseph Kony

International Criminal Court Pursues Justice: The Case Against Joseph Kony

 Global
2
Delhi Revolutionizes Learning: AI Empowers Education

Delhi Revolutionizes Learning: AI Empowers Education

 India
3
Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Progress: A Model for Social Justice

Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Progress: A Model for Social Justice

 India
4
Explosions Shatter Peace in Doha: An Alleged Assassination Attempt

Explosions Shatter Peace in Doha: An Alleged Assassination Attempt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025