Left Menu

West Bengal Hospitals Ordered to Release Bodies Promptly

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission has mandated that private hospitals in the state hand over deceased patients' bodies within five hours to their families. This directive follows complaints of unethical practices where bodies were withheld over unpaid dues, with significant penalties for non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:13 IST
West Bengal Hospitals Ordered to Release Bodies Promptly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has issued a directive to private hospitals and nursing homes, mandating the release of deceased patients' bodies within five hours to their families. The move addresses rising allegations of hospitals withholding bodies over unpaid bills or insurance delays.

Issuing the order, the commission emphasized that retaining bodies due to financial disputes is unethical. It outlined that in cases of unpaid dues, hospitals should inform the WBCERC, which will handle the recovery process. Exceptions to the five-hour requirement are allowed only if the family requests more time due to travel delays from relatives.

This regulatory action follows a specific complaint from Mudasir Parvez, whose relative's body was detained in Kolkata over an insurance payment issue. In response, WBCERC officials launched an investigation and warned that hospitals failing to comply risk losing their licenses.

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Middle East: Israel's Bold Strike in Qatar

Escalation in Middle East: Israel's Bold Strike in Qatar

 United Arab Emirates
2
IndiGo and Air India Expand Flight Services for Tourism Season

IndiGo and Air India Expand Flight Services for Tourism Season

 India
3
Bidding Battles for Citgo: Clash of Creditors and Bondholders

Bidding Battles for Citgo: Clash of Creditors and Bondholders

 Global
4
High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025