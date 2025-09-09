C-CAMP Partners with Nagaland to Revolutionize Public Health
C-CAMP, Bengaluru has signed an MoU with Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department to enhance public health systems in Nagaland. The partnership aims to deploy innovative health technologies, building on C-CAMP's previous successes in the state including establishing oxygen-supported facilities during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), in Bengaluru, inked a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Department to bolster the state's public health infrastructure.
At the Bengaluru launch event, C-CAMP Director Taslimarif Saiyed emphasized that the collaboration aims to bring innovative and indigenous health technologies to Nagaland. The MoU charts a framework for working with the state to generate impactful health outcomes.
Saiyed highlighted C-CAMP's previous achievements, which include impacting healthcare in 19 states, training thousands of workers, and improving lives. An immediate focus is the introduction of advanced technologies to address maternal and child health, non-communicable diseases, and other pivotal health issues specific to Nagaland.
