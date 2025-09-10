Left Menu

Health Rollout: Key Updates from Pfizer, FDA, and More

The health sector sees pivotal developments as Pfizer's updated COVID vaccine shows improved immune responses. The FDA expedites nicotine pouch reviews amid pressure, while Norway faces a bird flu outbreak. U.S. health officials scrutinize COVID vaccine effects on pregnancy, and Philips faces a criminal probe in France over a device recall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 10:33 IST
Pivotal strides are made in the health sector as Pfizer, along with BioNTech, announces promising results from its updated COVID-19 vaccine, which reveals a robust immune response in older adults and those with risk conditions. Preliminary trial data indicate a notable increase in neutralizing antibodies, the companies report.

Simultaneously, the U.S. FDA accelerates the review process for nicotine pouches from four major tobacco firms amid administrative pressure. The aim is to conclude evaluations promptly, addressing regulatory concerns while tracking expedited approvals.

Elsewhere, Norway confirms an outbreak of bird flu within the nation's northern farms, as reported by the World Organisation for Animal Health, signaling rising viral threats in the European context.

