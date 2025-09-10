Health Rollout: Key Updates from Pfizer, FDA, and More

Pivotal strides are made in the health sector as Pfizer, along with BioNTech, announces promising results from its updated COVID-19 vaccine, which reveals a robust immune response in older adults and those with risk conditions. Preliminary trial data indicate a notable increase in neutralizing antibodies, the companies report.

Simultaneously, the U.S. FDA accelerates the review process for nicotine pouches from four major tobacco firms amid administrative pressure. The aim is to conclude evaluations promptly, addressing regulatory concerns while tracking expedited approvals.

Elsewhere, Norway confirms an outbreak of bird flu within the nation's northern farms, as reported by the World Organisation for Animal Health, signaling rising viral threats in the European context.

(With inputs from agencies.)