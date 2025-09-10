Tragedy in Nepal: Rising Death Toll Amid Anti-Corruption Protests
Nepal's health ministry reported a rising death toll of 25 in the ongoing anti-corruption protests across the country. Additionally, 633 individuals have sustained injuries as tensions continue to escalate. The protests highlight the intense dissatisfaction with government corruption among the citizenry, demanding immediate attention and action from authorities.
The recent anti-corruption protests in Nepal have taken a grave turn as the death toll climbed to 25, according to the health ministry's latest update on Wednesday.
With 633 people injured, the demonstrations underscore the escalating outrage against pervasive governmental corruption, as citizens demand accountability and transparency from their leaders.
The government's efforts to maintain order have so far proved insufficient, sparking fears that the civil unrest may further intensify if immediate reforms are not implemented.
