Dr Reddy's Laboratories Expands with Stugeron Acquisition

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has acquired the Stugeron brand from Johnson & Johnson, enhancing its presence in the anti-vertigo market, particularly in India and Vietnam. This strategic acquisition aims to expand the company's Central Nervous System portfolio and is aligned with its goal of improving patient access globally.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has completed a significant transaction with Johnson & Johnson to acquire the Stugeron brand, targeting key markets such as India and Vietnam within the EMEA regions.
Stugeron, which contains the antihistamine Cinnarizine, is used to treat vestibular disturbances and vertigo, expanding Dr Reddy's reach in the anti-vertigo market.
This acquisition marks a strategic move for the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, enhancing its Central Nervous System portfolio and supporting its commitment to reach over 1.5 billion patients by 2030.
