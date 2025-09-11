Dr Reddy's Laboratories Expands with Stugeron Acquisition

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has completed a significant transaction with Johnson & Johnson to acquire the Stugeron brand, targeting key markets such as India and Vietnam within the EMEA regions.

Stugeron, which contains the antihistamine Cinnarizine, is used to treat vestibular disturbances and vertigo, expanding Dr Reddy's reach in the anti-vertigo market.

This acquisition marks a strategic move for the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, enhancing its Central Nervous System portfolio and supporting its commitment to reach over 1.5 billion patients by 2030.