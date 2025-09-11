Merck Foundation's Global Healthcare Summit 2025: Transforming Public Health
The Merck Foundation held its 7th annual summit, focusing on building healthcare capacities. Initiatives include scholarships for doctors and educational grants for girls. The Foundation aims to address critical social and health challenges, with programs in Africa and Asia designed to improve healthcare access and support women's empowerment.
The Merck Foundation's 7th annual First Ladies Initiative Summit took place recently, emphasizing advancements in public healthcare and education. Inaugurated by key figures including Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp and Dr. Rasha Kelej, the event highlighted scholarships and partnerships aimed at transforming healthcare in underserved regions.
Madam Zita Oligui Nguema, the First Lady of Gabon, expressed satisfaction with the Foundation's initiatives, noting rapid progress since the collaboration's inception in 2024. The partnership aims to enhance medical training and expand educational opportunities for girls, particularly through the 'Educating Linda' program.
The summit also included a meeting of First Ladies from Africa and Asia, who discussed Merck Foundation's impact in their countries and future strategies. The event showcased multimedia campaigns and training programs for media and youth, addressing social and health issues like gender-based violence and diabetes awareness.
