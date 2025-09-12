Left Menu

China Fast-Tracks Public Health Emergency Laws

China has enacted a new law to expedite public health emergency responses. The legislation allows individuals to report emergencies directly, bypassing traditional governmental hierarchies. The move follows criticism of Wuhan's delayed COVID-19 outbreak reporting. The law, effective November 1, aims to improve early detection and containment.

In a significant legislative move, China's top lawmakers approved a new bill on Friday, designed to expedite responses to public health emergencies by empowering individuals to report emergencies directly. This marks a shift from traditional hierarchical governmental procedures, aiming to enhance the speed and efficiency of the country's emergency response system.

The law is set to take effect on November 1, as reported by the Xinhua news agency. It emerges in the wake of global criticism over Wuhan's delayed reporting during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, an ophthalmologist in Wuhan who initially shared information about the outbreak faced reprimand and subsequent public mourning following his death.

Under the new law, any individual or organization can bypass intermediate bureaucratic levels to report public health emergencies. This measure ensures that local governments initiate immediate responses, upscaling efforts as necessary. With this law, China aims to enhance early detection and containment capabilities, reflecting lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

