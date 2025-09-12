Congo's Battle Against New Ebola Outbreak: A Race Against Time

The Democratic Republic of Congo has announced its first Ebola outbreak in three years, marking the 16th in the country's history. With cases confirmed in Kasai province, WHO officials state containment is possible but emphasize urgency in response efforts.

WHO Programme Area Manager Patrick Otim highlights the importance of prompt action, as officials report 32 suspected cases and 16 deaths. Although Congo has stockpiled treatments and 2,000 doses of the Ervebo vaccine, Patrick Otim calls for additional support and vaccines amid potential threats of the virus spreading to Angola.

Despite constraints due to cuts in foreign aid, the WHO plans to ship more vaccine doses to Congo while establishing new treatment facilities to manage any potential increase in cases. Challenges remain, with recent reductions in aid impeding response efforts.