Empowering Ghana's Future: Merck Foundation and First Lady's Pioneering Healthcare and Education Initiatives

The Merck Foundation, the charitable division of Merck KGaA Germany, recently hosted the 7th Edition of its First Ladies Initiative Summit. This event, held in partnership with Ghana's First Lady, H.E. Mrs. Lordina Dramani Mahama, seeks to improve healthcare across Ghana by awarding 210 scholarships for local doctors in 44 critical medical specialties.

During the summit, Ghana's First Lady was appointed as the Ambassador for the 'More Than a Mother' initiative, which aims at addressing infertility stigma and empowering women. Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, highlighted the commitment to transforming healthcare and patient care in Ghana through education and healthcare capacity building.

Moreover, the Merck Foundation announced the sponsorship of 20 high-achieving, underprivileged schoolgirls. Through initiatives like 'Educating Linda,' the Foundation is ensuring educational opportunities for Ghana's youth, thus paving the way for a more robust healthcare and science education landscape in the country.

