Tensions Rise: AHPI Challenges Star Health Insurance Over Alleged Unfair Practices

The Association of Healthcare Providers - India (AHPI) has escalated its dispute with Star Health Insurance, threatening to suspend cashless services due to alleged unethical practices.

Representing over 15,000 hospitals nationwide, AHPI accuses Star Health of coercive rate reductions, frivolous queries undermining clinical judgment, and unfair claim deductions.

Additionally, AHPI alleges anti-competitive behavior, claiming that Star Health collaborates with other insurers to suppress hospital tariffs arbitrarily.