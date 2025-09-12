Tensions Rise: AHPI Challenges Star Health Insurance Over Alleged Unfair Practices
The Association of Healthcare Providers - India (AHPI) has criticized Star Health Insurance for counterproductive practices affecting numerous hospitals. Issues include coercive rate demands and unjustified claim deductions. AHPI threatens suspension of cashless services, citing anti-competitive conduct. Star Health counters, calling the threats baseless and clarifying negotiation norms.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:26 IST
- Country:
- India
The Association of Healthcare Providers - India (AHPI) has escalated its dispute with Star Health Insurance, threatening to suspend cashless services due to alleged unethical practices.
Representing over 15,000 hospitals nationwide, AHPI accuses Star Health of coercive rate reductions, frivolous queries undermining clinical judgment, and unfair claim deductions.
Additionally, AHPI alleges anti-competitive behavior, claiming that Star Health collaborates with other insurers to suppress hospital tariffs arbitrarily.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FTSE 100 Falters as Consumer Staples and Healthcare Stocks Drag Market Down
Meghalaya's Health Mission: Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare
Haryana Boosts Healthcare: 500 Doctors to be Recruited Amid Hospital Overhaul
Health Ombudsman Hosts First National Conference on Healthcare as a Human Right
Empowering Ghana's Future: Merck Foundation and First Lady's Pioneering Healthcare and Education Initiatives