Innovation in Critical Care: A Doctor's Revolutionary Blood Analysis System
Bal Chander, a professor from Himachal Pradesh, has developed and secured a US patent for a groundbreaking 'Blood Analysis System' to aid real-time monitoring and treatment of critically ill patients. Inspired by personal loss, he created the device without external support, ensuring continuous blood data analysis without drawing any blood.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Bal Chander, a professor from Himachal Pradesh, has been awarded a US patent for his innovative 'Blood Analysis System'. This cutting-edge device promises real-time monitoring and treatment for critically ill patients, revolutionizing patient care in intensive care units.
Chander's journey was fueled by the untimely deaths of a teacher and a friend, driving him to develop the system without external funding or collaboration. His invention continuously measures and displays blood molecule levels, enabling precise treatment tweaks without needing traditional blood draws.
Globally recognized with acknowledgment from European authorities, the system surpasses current standards by offering a dynamic monitoring framework, likened to watching a movie rather than viewing static photographs. Chander, an alumnus of AIIMS, New Delhi, has transformed a personal mission into a pivotal medical advancement.
ALSO READ
BEML and DIAT Join Forces to Propel Defence Innovation
AI Revolution: Bharat Innovations' Global Branding Breakthrough
Bihar Idea Festival 2025 Celebrates Grassroots Innovation with Shambhavi Sharma's Low Smoke Chulha
Africa Climate Summit 2025 Calls for Action, Innovation, and Early Warning Systems
India's knowledge tradition is strong because it rests on pillars of preservation, innovation, addition, adaptation: PM Modi.