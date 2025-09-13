Left Menu

Innovation in Critical Care: A Doctor's Revolutionary Blood Analysis System

Bal Chander, a professor from Himachal Pradesh, has developed and secured a US patent for a groundbreaking 'Blood Analysis System' to aid real-time monitoring and treatment of critically ill patients. Inspired by personal loss, he created the device without external support, ensuring continuous blood data analysis without drawing any blood.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Bal Chander, a professor from Himachal Pradesh, has been awarded a US patent for his innovative 'Blood Analysis System'. This cutting-edge device promises real-time monitoring and treatment for critically ill patients, revolutionizing patient care in intensive care units.

Chander's journey was fueled by the untimely deaths of a teacher and a friend, driving him to develop the system without external funding or collaboration. His invention continuously measures and displays blood molecule levels, enabling precise treatment tweaks without needing traditional blood draws.

Globally recognized with acknowledgment from European authorities, the system surpasses current standards by offering a dynamic monitoring framework, likened to watching a movie rather than viewing static photographs. Chander, an alumnus of AIIMS, New Delhi, has transformed a personal mission into a pivotal medical advancement.

