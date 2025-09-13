Left Menu

Delhi Launches Crackdown on Counterfeit Medicines

The Delhi government is initiating a stringent crackdown on counterfeit medicines by forming a special committee. This committee will consist of four specialized teams that will conduct surprise raids, aiming to eliminate fake drugs from circulation. These measures follow recent cases raising significant health concerns in the city.

Updated: 13-09-2025 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is taking a firm stance against the sale of counterfeit medicines, as it sets up a special committee to tackle this pressing issue.

Four specialized teams, formed under the health department, will conduct surprise raids across Delhi, particularly in front of hospitals and medical shops, targeting locations suspected of housing fake drug activity.

Health Minister Pankaj Singh affirmed the government's zero-tolerance policy, highlighting the committee's mission to safeguard public health by identifying fake medicine sources and preventing distribution in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

