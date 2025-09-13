Left Menu

Jharkhand Health Minister Lays Foundation for New Hospital in Ranchi

Jharkhand's Health Minister Irfan Ansari inaugurated the construction of a new 10-bed hospital in Ranchi. This project is part of the government's strategy to enhance healthcare infrastructure. Ansari also highlighted recent recruitment efforts and discussed medical equipment updates at a RIMS meeting, aiming to address healthcare challenges in the state.

Updated: 13-09-2025 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards improving healthcare, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has laid the foundation for a new 10-bed hospital in Ranchi's Silli block. The project, valued at Rs 5 crore, is expected to be completed in six months, representing the government's commitment to bolstering healthcare infrastructure.

Highlighting efforts to strengthen the state's healthcare system, Ansari revealed the recent recruitment of 126 specialist doctors and 91 community health officers. He affirmed the government's positive approach and determination to enhance medical services despite the challenges ahead.

During a meeting at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ansari underscored the urgent need for new MRI equipment and the repair of ventilators at the trauma center. He also vowed to take strict action against government doctors engaging in private practice during official hours, ensuring integrity in public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

