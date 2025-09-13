Jharkhand Health Minister Lays Foundation for New Hospital in Ranchi

In a significant stride towards improving healthcare, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has laid the foundation for a new 10-bed hospital in Ranchi's Silli block. The project, valued at Rs 5 crore, is expected to be completed in six months, representing the government's commitment to bolstering healthcare infrastructure.

Highlighting efforts to strengthen the state's healthcare system, Ansari revealed the recent recruitment of 126 specialist doctors and 91 community health officers. He affirmed the government's positive approach and determination to enhance medical services despite the challenges ahead.

During a meeting at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ansari underscored the urgent need for new MRI equipment and the repair of ventilators at the trauma center. He also vowed to take strict action against government doctors engaging in private practice during official hours, ensuring integrity in public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)