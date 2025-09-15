Punjab launches action plan for antimicrobial resistance

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Monday launched a dedicated state action plan for the containment of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The plan is anchored in the 'One Health' approach, which unites efforts across human health, animal health, agriculture, and environmental sectors to holistically respond to the AMR challenge, aligning the state with national and global health priorities, officials said.

With this, Punjab has become the seventh state in India and a leading state in the region to adopt a dedicated policy, aimed at curbing the indiscriminate use of antibiotics, a critical global health challenge, they said.

The key features of the AMR action plan include strengthened surveillance through monitoring and testing of samples from government health facilities via laboratory networks to track resistance patterns.

It mandates high standards of cleanliness and hygiene in hospitals, clinics, and among food vendors to reduce public infection risks. A core component is robust interdepartmental coordination between health, veterinary, agriculture, and food safety departments for integrated action, officials said.

The plan strongly advocates for the rational use of antibiotics by promoting strict, prescription-based use in compliance with clinical guidelines to prevent misuse, they said.

It also focuses on expanding grassroots awareness drives at other government health facilities, including district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, primary health care centres, including 'Aam Aadmi Clinics', in order to educate citizens on the dangers of self-medication and the critical importance of completing full treatment courses.

Further, it aims to curtail non-therapeutic antibiotic use in livestock and agriculture while encouraging safe alternatives, and strengthen primary healthcare under Universal Health Coverage to ensure equitable access to diagnostics and treatment, thereby reducing unnecessary antibiotic use, they said.

Singh said, ''Punjab's AMR Action Plan marks a decisive step in safeguarding the future of healthcare. By adopting a One Health approach and aligning with global priorities, we are determined to preserve the effectiveness of life-saving treatments for generations to come.'' He further emphasised, ''Grassroots awareness is essential. At Government Health Facilities, we will intensify efforts to sensitise people, discouraging them from self-medication and incomplete treatment courses, as both fuel antibiotic resistance.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)