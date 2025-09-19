Global Health Battles: Obesity Drug Expansion, Vaccine Alliances, and Policy Shifts

Eli Lilly aims to establish global leadership in obesity drugs, utilizing consumer-focused strategies and collaborations with digital platforms, as articulated by the company's international president, Patrik Jonsson. This follows their successful U.S. market approach, extending partnerships to markets like Australia and China.

In response to changing federal policies on vaccines, seven northeastern U.S. states are forming a coalition to guide their own recommendations. This move mirrors initiatives on the West Coast and highlights ongoing tensions with federal directives under the Trump administration.

The World Health Organization criticizes the influence of tobacco, alcohol, and processed food companies on health policy. WHO underscores the need for robust policy measures against such industries, emphasizing their contribution to non-communicable diseases during a significant UN gathering.

