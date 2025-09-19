Left Menu

Global Health Battles: Obesity Drug Expansion, Vaccine Alliances, and Policy Shifts

Current health news highlights include Eli Lilly's global obesity drug expansion, Northeast US states forming a vaccine coalition, and controversies over vaccine policy. Additionally, WHO addresses barriers to health reforms, and Texas enacts strict measures against mail-order abortion pills amidst various drug-related mergers and acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 02:26 IST
Global Health Battles: Obesity Drug Expansion, Vaccine Alliances, and Policy Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eli Lilly aims to establish global leadership in obesity drugs, utilizing consumer-focused strategies and collaborations with digital platforms, as articulated by the company's international president, Patrik Jonsson. This follows their successful U.S. market approach, extending partnerships to markets like Australia and China.

In response to changing federal policies on vaccines, seven northeastern U.S. states are forming a coalition to guide their own recommendations. This move mirrors initiatives on the West Coast and highlights ongoing tensions with federal directives under the Trump administration.

The World Health Organization criticizes the influence of tobacco, alcohol, and processed food companies on health policy. WHO underscores the need for robust policy measures against such industries, emphasizing their contribution to non-communicable diseases during a significant UN gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

SG Pipers Revamp Coaching Line-up in Hockey India League Bid

 India
2
South Africa and U.S. Seek to Resolve High Trade Tariffs Tensions

South Africa and U.S. Seek to Resolve High Trade Tariffs Tensions

 Global
3
Suzuki Motorcycle Slashes Prices After GST Cut

Suzuki Motorcycle Slashes Prices After GST Cut

 India
4
Supreme Court to Hear Vodafone Idea's Plea on AGR Dues

Supreme Court to Hear Vodafone Idea's Plea on AGR Dues

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025