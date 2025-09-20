CDC Delays Decision on Hepatitis B Vaccine Timing for Infants
The CDC advisory committee has postponed a vote on altering the hepatitis B vaccination schedule for infants. Currently, the first vaccine dose is given within 24 hours of birth. This measure helps prevent HBV infection in newborns, especially when the mother's HBV status is unknown or untested.
An advisory committee within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has delayed a critical vote on a proposed adjustment to the hepatitis B vaccination timetable for infants. The proposed change aimed to defer the first dose of the vaccine, which is currently administered within 24 hours of birth, to a later stage in infancy or childhood unless the mother is known to be infected.
Hepatitis B (HBV) is a virus that primarily attacks the liver and ranks as the leading cause of liver cancer worldwide. Notably, many affected individuals remain asymptomatic, unknowingly carrying the infection. While most infected adults can clear the virus naturally, the infection becomes chronic in over 90% of infants and up to 50% of young children. Such chronic cases can ultimately lead to liver failure, often necessitating transplant procedures.
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) upholds the guideline that all medically stable newborns receive their initial HBV vaccine dose within 24 hours after birth. This directive aims to protect infants whose mothers' HBV status might not be determined during pregnancy. Additionally, universal dosing extends protection to newborns who might contract the virus through close contact with infected individuals.
