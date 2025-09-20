Left Menu

Media's Role in Health Communication Highlighted at Kerala Summit

Justice Devan Ramachandran emphasized the media's crucial role in making complex medical information accessible to the public at the National Health Journalism Summit. The event, aimed at fostering dialogue about healthcare, underscored the evolved importance of health journalism, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 20-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 19:55 IST
Media's Role in Health Communication Highlighted at Kerala Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court underscored the media's pivotal role in simplifying complex medical information for the public at the National Health Journalism Summit on Saturday. The event was hosted at the IMA House, an announcement by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists revealed.

The summit, a collaboration between Aster Medcity, the Ernakulam Press Club, and the Indian Medical Association (Cochin chapter), reflected on the indispensable nature of health journalism, amplified during the Covid-19 pandemic. Justice Ramachandran lauded the media's efforts during the crisis that demonstrated true accountability in journalism.

Dr. Nalanda Jayadev, CEO of Aster Medcity, reiterated the summit's mission to initiate discussions among media, medical, and legal professionals about the burgeoning interest in healthcare. With 30 journalists nationwide attending, the event included a Healthy Steps memory walk and a valedictory ceremony inaugurated by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States
2
Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

Turmoil in Virginia: Trump's Controversial Nomination for Federal Prosecutor

 United States
3
Thrilling Relay Race Secures U.S. Advancement Amid Controversy

Thrilling Relay Race Secures U.S. Advancement Amid Controversy

 Global
4
U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

U.S.-China Reach Breakthrough TikTok Deal Amid Economic Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025