Media's Role in Health Communication Highlighted at Kerala Summit
Justice Devan Ramachandran emphasized the media's crucial role in making complex medical information accessible to the public at the National Health Journalism Summit. The event, aimed at fostering dialogue about healthcare, underscored the evolved importance of health journalism, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Justice Devan Ramachandran of the Kerala High Court underscored the media's pivotal role in simplifying complex medical information for the public at the National Health Journalism Summit on Saturday. The event was hosted at the IMA House, an announcement by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists revealed.
The summit, a collaboration between Aster Medcity, the Ernakulam Press Club, and the Indian Medical Association (Cochin chapter), reflected on the indispensable nature of health journalism, amplified during the Covid-19 pandemic. Justice Ramachandran lauded the media's efforts during the crisis that demonstrated true accountability in journalism.
Dr. Nalanda Jayadev, CEO of Aster Medcity, reiterated the summit's mission to initiate discussions among media, medical, and legal professionals about the burgeoning interest in healthcare. With 30 journalists nationwide attending, the event included a Healthy Steps memory walk and a valedictory ceremony inaugurated by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.
