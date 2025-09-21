Left Menu

Lilian Odira's Record-Breaking Triumph at World Championships

Lilian Odira shattered her personal best and a 42-year-old record to win the women's 800 metres world gold, while Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson settled for bronze. Georgia Hunter-Bell claimed silver, marking a historic race in the world championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-09-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 16:27 IST
Lilian Odira's Record-Breaking Triumph at World Championships
  • Country:
  • Japan

Lilian Odira of Kenya delivered an electrifying finish to capture the women's 800 metres world gold on Sunday. Odira not only shattered her personal record by nearly two seconds but also erased a 42-year championship record with her time of 1:54.62.

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, who appeared destined for a consecutive victory, was worn down by an intense early pace and competition for the inside lane with Kenya's Mary Moraa.

British athlete Georgia Hunter-Bell took silver with a personal best of 1:54.90, overtaking her fellow Briton Hodgkinson who completed the race in 1:54.91 to secure bronze, adding to her two previous world silvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Exam Leak Scandal: Government Under Fire

Uttarakhand Exam Leak Scandal: Government Under Fire

 India
2
Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

Chelsea Tops Women's Super League Amidst WSL Drama

 Global
3
Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

Haryana Elevates Wheat Seed Subsidy in Agricultural Boost

 India
4
Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

Sunday's Sports Highlights: From NFL to NASCAR

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025