Lilian Odira's Record-Breaking Triumph at World Championships

Lilian Odira of Kenya delivered an electrifying finish to capture the women's 800 metres world gold on Sunday. Odira not only shattered her personal record by nearly two seconds but also erased a 42-year championship record with her time of 1:54.62.

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson, who appeared destined for a consecutive victory, was worn down by an intense early pace and competition for the inside lane with Kenya's Mary Moraa.

British athlete Georgia Hunter-Bell took silver with a personal best of 1:54.90, overtaking her fellow Briton Hodgkinson who completed the race in 1:54.91 to secure bronze, adding to her two previous world silvers.

