Mystery of Missing Colombian Musicians Unfolds in Mexico

The discovery of two bodies in Mexico has potentially unveiled the mystery surrounding the disappearance of two Colombian musicians, last seen over a week ago. The prosecutor's office in the state of Mexico announced the find on Monday, indicating the ongoing investigation.

Efforts are underway to officially determine the identities of the deceased, through a series of tests to confirm remaining doubts.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted the ongoing inquiry into the case of reggaeton artist Bayron Sanchez and DJ Regio Clown, also known as Jorge Herrera, following a request from Colombian President Gustavo Petro for assistance in their discovery.

