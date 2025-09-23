Mystery of Missing Colombian Musicians Unfolds in Mexico
Mexican authorities have discovered two bodies believed to be the missing Colombian musicians. Tests are being conducted to confirm their identities. The musicians, Bayron Sanchez and DJ Regio Clown (Jorge Herrera), were under investigation at the request of Colombian President Gustavo Petro.
The discovery of two bodies in Mexico has potentially unveiled the mystery surrounding the disappearance of two Colombian musicians, last seen over a week ago. The prosecutor's office in the state of Mexico announced the find on Monday, indicating the ongoing investigation.
Efforts are underway to officially determine the identities of the deceased, through a series of tests to confirm remaining doubts.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted the ongoing inquiry into the case of reggaeton artist Bayron Sanchez and DJ Regio Clown, also known as Jorge Herrera, following a request from Colombian President Gustavo Petro for assistance in their discovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Inmate Assault in Nagpur Jail Sparks Investigation
Inflight Incident Sparks Investigation: Passenger Mistakes Cockpit for Lavatory
Tragic Demise: BJP Councillor's Suspicious Death Sparks Investigation
Conservative Appointment: Cleary to Lead High-Profile Investigations
Tragic End: Teacher's Suicide Sparks Investigation into Alleged Harassment