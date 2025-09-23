Left Menu

Mystery of Missing Colombian Musicians Unfolds in Mexico

Mexican authorities have discovered two bodies believed to be the missing Colombian musicians. Tests are being conducted to confirm their identities. The musicians, Bayron Sanchez and DJ Regio Clown (Jorge Herrera), were under investigation at the request of Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Updated: 23-09-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 02:29 IST
Mystery of Missing Colombian Musicians Unfolds in Mexico
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The discovery of two bodies in Mexico has potentially unveiled the mystery surrounding the disappearance of two Colombian musicians, last seen over a week ago. The prosecutor's office in the state of Mexico announced the find on Monday, indicating the ongoing investigation.

Efforts are underway to officially determine the identities of the deceased, through a series of tests to confirm remaining doubts.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted the ongoing inquiry into the case of reggaeton artist Bayron Sanchez and DJ Regio Clown, also known as Jorge Herrera, following a request from Colombian President Gustavo Petro for assistance in their discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

