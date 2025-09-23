Aayush Wellness Partners with Healthrashi Nextgen to Revolutionize Preventive Healthcare

In a strategic move, Aayush Wellness has announced its collaboration with Healthrashi Nextgen India under its new startup accelerator program. This partnership will facilitate the acquisition of advanced AI-enabled health kiosks and automated diagnostic platforms at optimized costs.

Naveena Kumar, MD of Aayush Wellness, emphasized how this initiative aligns with the company's mission to develop a technology-centric wellness ecosystem. By adopting these scalable innovations, Aayush Wellness aims to offer affordable preventive healthcare to millions, while also creating significant investor value.

This collaboration highlights Aayush Wellness's ambitious expansion into India's rapidly expanding healthcare market, valued at $370 billion. The sector is experiencing rapid growth, particularly in preventive healthcare, fueled by increasing lifestyle disorders, heightened health awareness, and government-led initiatives promoting early detection and wellness adoption.

