Aayush Wellness Partners with Healthrashi Nextgen to Revolutionize Preventive Healthcare

Aayush Wellness teams up with Healthrashi Nextgen India in a startup accelerator initiative to source AI-driven medical equipment. This partnership aims to enhance technology-driven wellness and delivers affordable preventive care, tapping into India's booming healthcare market dominated by lifestyle disorders and rising health awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Aayush Wellness has announced its collaboration with Healthrashi Nextgen India under its new startup accelerator program. This partnership will facilitate the acquisition of advanced AI-enabled health kiosks and automated diagnostic platforms at optimized costs.

Naveena Kumar, MD of Aayush Wellness, emphasized how this initiative aligns with the company's mission to develop a technology-centric wellness ecosystem. By adopting these scalable innovations, Aayush Wellness aims to offer affordable preventive healthcare to millions, while also creating significant investor value.

This collaboration highlights Aayush Wellness's ambitious expansion into India's rapidly expanding healthcare market, valued at $370 billion. The sector is experiencing rapid growth, particularly in preventive healthcare, fueled by increasing lifestyle disorders, heightened health awareness, and government-led initiatives promoting early detection and wellness adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

