Ayushman Bharat: Revolutionizing India's Healthcare Landscape
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights Ayushman Bharat's transformative impact on public healthcare since its launch in 2018. The scheme, offering Rs 5 lakh annual health cover, benefits over 55 crore citizens and has dramatically reduced out-of-pocket costs, while increasing governmental health expenditure.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that the Ayushman Bharat initiative has brought about a significant shift in public healthcare since its introduction in 2018. This ground-breaking scheme is ensuring financial protection and dignity for its beneficiaries through comprehensive health coverage.
The Ayushman Bharat program offers an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh, reaching out to millions, including the elderly and impoverished. Describing it as the world's largest health assurance initiative, Modi noted that over 42 crore Ayushman cards have been distributed to date.
According to official data, the initiative has helped reduce patients' out-of-pocket expenses from 63% to 39%, while the government's health expenditure climbed from 29% to 48%. Modi emphasized the scheme's role in protecting over six crore families from poverty every year due to serious health issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
