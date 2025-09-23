Left Menu

Ayushman Bharat: Revolutionizing India's Healthcare Landscape

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights Ayushman Bharat's transformative impact on public healthcare since its launch in 2018. The scheme, offering Rs 5 lakh annual health cover, benefits over 55 crore citizens and has dramatically reduced out-of-pocket costs, while increasing governmental health expenditure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:53 IST
Ayushman Bharat: Revolutionizing India's Healthcare Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that the Ayushman Bharat initiative has brought about a significant shift in public healthcare since its introduction in 2018. This ground-breaking scheme is ensuring financial protection and dignity for its beneficiaries through comprehensive health coverage.

The Ayushman Bharat program offers an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh, reaching out to millions, including the elderly and impoverished. Describing it as the world's largest health assurance initiative, Modi noted that over 42 crore Ayushman cards have been distributed to date.

According to official data, the initiative has helped reduce patients' out-of-pocket expenses from 63% to 39%, while the government's health expenditure climbed from 29% to 48%. Modi emphasized the scheme's role in protecting over six crore families from poverty every year due to serious health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

 India
2
Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

 Global
3
Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

 India
4
Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025