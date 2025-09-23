Experts Debunk Trump's Paracetamol-Autism Claim in Press Conference Standoff

European and British health agencies have staunchly defended the safety of paracetamol use during pregnancy, refuting claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the popular pain reliever is linked to autism.

The World Health Organization cautioned against hastily drawn conclusions, citing inconsistent evidence regarding any correlation, while the European Medicines Agency saw no need to alter present recommendations for its use.

In a controversial White House address, Trump advised against using paracetamol and warned about vaccines, contradicting medical consensus that acknowledges acetaminophen's safe role for pregnant women.