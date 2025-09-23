Maharashtra's Bold Moves: Health Overhaul and Infrastructure Boost

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday sanctioned the utilization of reserve funds from state health insurance schemes for treating nine critical diseases, where costs can exceed Rs 5 lakh. This decision, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, involves using 20 per cent of claim settlements under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to establish a reserve fund. This fund, managed by the State Health Assurance Society, will support procedures like liver, lung, heart, and bone marrow transplants, currently beyond the Rs 5 lakh ceiling.

In another significant move, the cabinet approved Rs 491.05 crore for converting Nagpur-Nagbhid narrow-gauge to broad-gauge railways. The project, overseen by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (MahaRail), is 85 per cent complete and aims to enhance connectivity across multiple districts, bolstering local industries and agriculture.

The cabinet also greenlighted land allocation in Palghar for a multi-specialty hospital, reallocated from judicial purposes given the city's urgent medical needs. Additionally, concessions were granted for a housing project for women bidi workers and a redevelopment proposal for housing units in Andheri was approved, marking significant progress in healthcare and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)