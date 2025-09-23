Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bold Moves: Health Overhaul and Infrastructure Boost

The Maharashtra cabinet approved the use of health insurance reserve funds for critical disease treatments and increased state contributions to the Nagpur-Nagbhid railway project. Other initiatives include land reallocation for hospital infrastructure and housing project approvals. These decisions aim to boost state healthcare and infrastructure significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:05 IST
Maharashtra's Bold Moves: Health Overhaul and Infrastructure Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday sanctioned the utilization of reserve funds from state health insurance schemes for treating nine critical diseases, where costs can exceed Rs 5 lakh. This decision, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, involves using 20 per cent of claim settlements under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to establish a reserve fund. This fund, managed by the State Health Assurance Society, will support procedures like liver, lung, heart, and bone marrow transplants, currently beyond the Rs 5 lakh ceiling.

In another significant move, the cabinet approved Rs 491.05 crore for converting Nagpur-Nagbhid narrow-gauge to broad-gauge railways. The project, overseen by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (MahaRail), is 85 per cent complete and aims to enhance connectivity across multiple districts, bolstering local industries and agriculture.

The cabinet also greenlighted land allocation in Palghar for a multi-specialty hospital, reallocated from judicial purposes given the city's urgent medical needs. Additionally, concessions were granted for a housing project for women bidi workers and a redevelopment proposal for housing units in Andheri was approved, marking significant progress in healthcare and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Pacers Decimate Sri Lankan Batting Line-up

Pakistan Pacers Decimate Sri Lankan Batting Line-up

 Global
2
Injury Woes Pile Up for Arsenal Ahead of Key Fixtures

Injury Woes Pile Up for Arsenal Ahead of Key Fixtures

 United Kingdom
3
Controversy Swirls Around Alleged Fake Encounter in Jharkhand

Controversy Swirls Around Alleged Fake Encounter in Jharkhand

 India
4
Haridwar Police Intensifies Hunt for UKSSSC Exam Scam Kingpin

Haridwar Police Intensifies Hunt for UKSSSC Exam Scam Kingpin

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025