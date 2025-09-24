Integrative Oncology Breakthrough: Goa's Pioneering Clinic Blends Modern and Traditional Medicine
The All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa launched an integrative clinic combining modern oncology with AYUSH medicine to enhance cancer care. The first session involved a multi-disciplinary panel evaluating complex cancer cases, aiming for evidence-based integrative treatments. This marks India's pioneering effort in holistic cancer care.
In a significant medical advancement, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Goa inaugurated a clinic that uniquely merges modern oncology with AYUSH systems of medicine, aiming to improve the quality of life for cancer patients.
The inaugural session of this pathbreaking integrative clinic took place at AIIA's Integrative Oncology Research and Care Centre in Dhargal, North Goa. During the session, four complex cancer cases were reviewed by a multi-disciplinary panel that included oncologists and AYUSH experts. Relatives of patients had their concerns addressed thoroughly in the discussion.
According to Dr. Shekhar Salkar, a senior oncosurgeon at Manipal Hospital, Goa, and committee member, this collaboration offers a first-of-its-kind approach in India. Monthly clinics will continue, requiring prior appointments at the AIIA center. This initiative, supported by experts from institutions like the Tata Memorial Centre, underscores a shared vision for holistic cancer care.
