Rising Cancer Threat: A Global Call to Action

The Lancet study projects a 75% rise in global cancer deaths to 18.6 million by 2050, driven by economic growth and aging populations. Disparities in cancer control policies remain, with a significant impact on low- and middle-income countries. Addressing lifestyle risk factors could prevent 40% of cancer-related deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Global cancer deaths are forecasted to surge by nearly 75% to 18.6 million within the next 25 years, according to a comprehensive study published in The Lancet. Economic growth and an aging global population are cited as major contributors to this alarming trend.

The research anticipates new cancer cases to increase by 61%, reaching 30.5 million by 2050. The study reveals particularly severe impacts on low- and middle-income countries, which have experienced a 74% rise in cancer deaths since 1990.

Despite these statistics, cancer control remains underfunded and underprioritized globally. Highlighting the link between lifestyle risk factors and cancer, researchers urge a global reevaluation of health policies to address these issues effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

