Navigating Health Crises: Mexico's Screwworm Outbreak and Rising Autism Rates in the U.S.

Mexico is tackling a screwworm outbreak near the U.S. border, while the U.S. faces rising autism diagnoses among children. Meanwhile, the Trump administration's decisions on drug labeling and visa fees are stirring controversy. Eli Lilly suspends a drug trial, and UniQure's gene therapy shows promising results for Huntington's disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mexico is ramping up efforts to contain a screwworm outbreak after the parasite was found in Nuevo Leon, near the U.S. border. Despite President Claudia Sheinbaum's assurance that livestock trade will resume before November, the epidemic poses critical challenges for both nations.

U.S. autism rates among eight-year-olds have reached unprecedented figures, prompting the National Institutes of Health to allocate $50 million for further research. Experts continue to debate potential causes, as the public grows concerned over autism's surging prevalence.

The Trump administration's recent decisions are under scrutiny, as proposed increases to H-1B visa fees generate anxiety among healthcare professionals concerned about exacerbating workforce shortages. Additionally, Trump's comments linking Tylenol to autism have been met with skepticism from the medical community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

