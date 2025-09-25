Navigating Health Crises: Mexico's Screwworm Outbreak and Rising Autism Rates in the U.S.

Mexico is ramping up efforts to contain a screwworm outbreak after the parasite was found in Nuevo Leon, near the U.S. border. Despite President Claudia Sheinbaum's assurance that livestock trade will resume before November, the epidemic poses critical challenges for both nations.

U.S. autism rates among eight-year-olds have reached unprecedented figures, prompting the National Institutes of Health to allocate $50 million for further research. Experts continue to debate potential causes, as the public grows concerned over autism's surging prevalence.

The Trump administration's recent decisions are under scrutiny, as proposed increases to H-1B visa fees generate anxiety among healthcare professionals concerned about exacerbating workforce shortages. Additionally, Trump's comments linking Tylenol to autism have been met with skepticism from the medical community.

