U.S. Breaks Away from UN Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases

The United States, led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has objected to the UN's political declaration on non-communicable diseases. Despite stepping back from the declaration, the U.S. remains committed to combating chronic diseases globally, as stated during a UN General Assembly session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:57 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In a surprising move, the United States has voiced opposition to a United Nations political declaration on non-communicable diseases. This development was confirmed by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his address on Thursday.

Speaking at a UN General Assembly session, Kennedy emphasized that while the U.S. intends to distance itself from the declaration, it remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing chronic diseases on a global scale.

Kennedy's remarks underscored the U.S.'s continued dedication to healthcare initiatives, despite disagreements over the UN's approach to managing non-communicable diseases.

