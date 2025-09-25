U.S. Breaks Away from UN Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases
The United States, led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has objected to the UN's political declaration on non-communicable diseases. Despite stepping back from the declaration, the U.S. remains committed to combating chronic diseases globally, as stated during a UN General Assembly session.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:57 IST
In a surprising move, the United States has voiced opposition to a United Nations political declaration on non-communicable diseases. This development was confirmed by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his address on Thursday.
Speaking at a UN General Assembly session, Kennedy emphasized that while the U.S. intends to distance itself from the declaration, it remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing chronic diseases on a global scale.
Kennedy's remarks underscored the U.S.'s continued dedication to healthcare initiatives, despite disagreements over the UN's approach to managing non-communicable diseases.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Market Shifts: Inflation Concerns Weigh on London Stocks as Healthcare Falters
Delhi's Healthcare Revolution: Ambitious Plans Unveiled for Emergency Services and Organ Donation
Hemant Soren Advocates Healthcare Reforms Amid Urban Challenges
ADB Approves $77M Support to Boost Nursing Education and Healthcare in Turkmenistan
Europe's Market Movements: Healthcare and Industrials Weigh Down Shares Amid U.S. Policy Watch