U.S. Breaks Away from UN Declaration on Non-Communicable Diseases

In a surprising move, the United States has voiced opposition to a United Nations political declaration on non-communicable diseases. This development was confirmed by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his address on Thursday.

Speaking at a UN General Assembly session, Kennedy emphasized that while the U.S. intends to distance itself from the declaration, it remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing chronic diseases on a global scale.

Kennedy's remarks underscored the U.S.'s continued dedication to healthcare initiatives, despite disagreements over the UN's approach to managing non-communicable diseases.