VTB's Financial Performance: Navigating Economic Challenges

VTB, Russia's second-largest state-controlled bank, reported a 3.2% decrease in net profit for the first eight months of 2025, totaling 327.6 billion roubles ($3.90 billion), according to their financial disclosure on Friday.

The bank's net interest income also fell significantly, dropping by 41.4% compared to the previous year, arriving at 221.7 billion roubles.

Despite these declines, VTB's corporate loans portfolio grew by 1.1% in August and 4.8% since the year's start, hitting 16.7 trillion roubles. In contrast, retail lending figures were stable month-on-month but down by 4.2% since January, totaling 7.5 trillion roubles.