Left Menu

VTB's Financial Performance: Navigating Economic Challenges

VTB, Russia's second-largest bank, saw a 3.2% decline in net profit in the first eight months of 2025. The bank also recorded a significant drop in net interest income but showed slight growth in its corporate loans portfolio. Retail lending figures remained flat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:30 IST
VTB's Financial Performance: Navigating Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

VTB, Russia's second-largest state-controlled bank, reported a 3.2% decrease in net profit for the first eight months of 2025, totaling 327.6 billion roubles ($3.90 billion), according to their financial disclosure on Friday.

The bank's net interest income also fell significantly, dropping by 41.4% compared to the previous year, arriving at 221.7 billion roubles.

Despite these declines, VTB's corporate loans portfolio grew by 1.1% in August and 4.8% since the year's start, hitting 16.7 trillion roubles. In contrast, retail lending figures were stable month-on-month but down by 4.2% since January, totaling 7.5 trillion roubles.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Politics: Opposing Communalism and Upholding Secular Values

Kerala Politics: Opposing Communalism and Upholding Secular Values

 India
2
Congress Demands Justice for Ladakh Protest Casualties

Congress Demands Justice for Ladakh Protest Casualties

 India
3
Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

 Global
4
European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025