Global Health Update: Alerts, Tariffs, and Breakthroughs

The latest health news covers a screwworm case in Mexico, US-UK talks on pharma tariffs, Sanofi's insulin price cut, and vaccine injury program updates. It touches on Trump's tariffs affecting pharmaceutical imports and recent legal settlements involving Google and Flo Health about privacy violations. Various adjustments and announcements are explored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:30 IST
Global Health Update: Alerts, Tariffs, and Breakthroughs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week's health news highlights a range of significant developments from around the globe. Mexican authorities detected a screwworm case in Nuevo Leon due to protocols with the US, demonstrating international collaboration in animal safety.

Trade disputes loom as Britain engages with the US over potential pharmaceutical tariffs. Meanwhile, Sanofi's decision to price insulin at $35 for US patients marks a significant move to address drug affordability. President Trump's announcement of 100% tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals prompts industry reactions, with some companies emphasizing their commitment to US manufacturing investments.

Privacy concerns are addressed with Google and Flo Health's $56 million settlement over data misuse. The US health sector also sees moves like the potential addition of autism symptoms in vaccine injury compensation and experimental procedures by Fractyl Health showing promise in weight-loss maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

