Global Health Update: Alerts, Tariffs, and Breakthroughs

This week's health news highlights a range of significant developments from around the globe. Mexican authorities detected a screwworm case in Nuevo Leon due to protocols with the US, demonstrating international collaboration in animal safety.

Trade disputes loom as Britain engages with the US over potential pharmaceutical tariffs. Meanwhile, Sanofi's decision to price insulin at $35 for US patients marks a significant move to address drug affordability. President Trump's announcement of 100% tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals prompts industry reactions, with some companies emphasizing their commitment to US manufacturing investments.

Privacy concerns are addressed with Google and Flo Health's $56 million settlement over data misuse. The US health sector also sees moves like the potential addition of autism symptoms in vaccine injury compensation and experimental procedures by Fractyl Health showing promise in weight-loss maintenance.

