Kerala's AIIMS Dilemma: Political Decisions and Location Debates

Kerala is in a tussle over the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as political decisions, not location debates, are causing delays. Health Minister Veena George stressed that the Union government's pending decision is the last hurdle in this highly anticipated project.

BJP leaders have downplayed intra-party differences, asserting that personal views on the hospital's location won't affect the state's central decision. Union Health Ministers had previously shown support for Kerala's long-standing demand for this health facility.

The recent comments from various political leaders have kept the issue in the spotlight, with localized interests causing further stir. Yet, the consensus remains: Kerala awaits an AIIMS, and only a swift central decision can determine its future location.

